Katrina Kaif’s cute birthday wish for ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal goes viral

Katrina Kaif penned a cute birthday wish for her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

Sunny Kaushal celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday on September 28. The actor got the sweetest wishes from his brother and his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. He also got the tag of ‘best devar’ from Katrina.

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Sunny Kaushal enjoying some pancakes. Along with the picture the actress penned a sweet note to wish him on his birthday. The note read, “Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner. May this year give you even more peace, fulfillment, and joy."

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently in Dubai, took to his Instagram stories and shared the photo. He wished, “Happiest birthday to the person I learn so much from…the most zen Kaushal. The most fun Kaushal. Love you, my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!! @sunsunnykhez"

Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Sunny Kaushal went viral on Social Media. One of the comments read, “This is such a sweet post.” Another user commented, “I also want this kind of Bhabhi friend.” Another wrote, “They have such a cute bond.”

Sunny Kaushal once talked about his bond with Katrina Kaif in an interview and said, “There is always great banter in the house when they are around. It's such a fun day when my parents, Vicky-Katrina and Katrina's sister Isabelle, Katrina's mother, and I hang out together. We've cracked a very comfortable bond with each other, and we'll continue to do so."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Kaushal recently won hearts with his performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. He will next be seen in the movie Letters to Mr Khanna. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Asrani, and Shraddha Srinath. This coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son.

