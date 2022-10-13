Katrina Kaif celebrates her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal, shares adorable photos

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
On her first Karwa Chauth, Katrina Kaif shared adorable photos with Vicky Kaushal and her family. She looks beautiful in a red saree while posing wit Vicky.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)
Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "First Karwa Chauth."
Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.