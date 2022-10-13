Search icon
Katrina Kaif celebrates her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal, shares adorable photos

On her first Karwa Chauth, Katrina Kaif shared adorable photos with Vicky Kaushal and her family. She looks beautiful in a red saree.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Credit: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram

On her first Karwa Chauth, Katrina Kaif shared adorable photos with Vicky Kaushal and her family. She looks beautiful in a red saree while posing wit Vicky.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "First Karwa Chauth." 

 

