As Vicky Kaushal turned 37 on May 16, his wife, Katrina Kaif, shared an adorable photo with him, celebrating his special day.

Vicky Kaushal recently turned 37, and his wife, Katrina Kaif, celebrated the occasion by sharing a sweet couple selfie on Instagram. In the picture, she’s seen smiling while looking over Vicky’s shoulder, and she captioned it as “Happy Vicky Day”. Many celebrities also wished Vicky on his birthday. Director Zoya Akhtar left a comment saying, “Happy B Vicky,” while Kareena Kapoor Khan added a red heart and rainbow emoji.

Vicky’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, commented “Cuties” with a red heart on Katrina’s post. He also posted a birthday wish for Vicky on his own Instagram. Sunny shared a cute photo holding a Polaroid of Vicky smiling in front of a “Happy Birthday” banner and balloons. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday, meri jaan Vicky Kaushal,” and added a heart emoji.

Talking about Katrina and Vicky’s love story — back in 2019, Katrina appeared on Koffee With Karan and said she would love to work with Vicky. Later, when Vicky was on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar told him what Katrina had said. Surprised, Vicky pretended to faint on the couch.

After that, the two shared the stage at an award show, where Vicky jokingly asked Katrina if she would marry a nice guy like him. He said, “Why don’t you find someone like Vicky Kaushal and get married? It’s wedding season, after all.” Katrina, blushing, replied that she didn’t have the courage to marry someone like him. That moment sparked rumours about their relationship, though they didn’t confirm anything at the time. Eventually, the couple got married on December 9, 2021.