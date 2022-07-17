Katrina Kaif celebrates 39th birthday on Maldives beach with Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, see viral photos

IleanaD'Cruz-Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif turned 39 on July 16 and she rang in her birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, Kaif's siblings, and her friends. She dropped a carousel set of four pictures on her special day in which she can be seen chilling with her girl gang.

However, Vicky was not present in the photos that his wife uploaded. The Manmarziyaan actor was seen in the picture that Ileana D'Cruz shared on her Instagram account, in which Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle Kaif, and the Bharat actress' brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were also visible.

As soon as Ileana dropped the photo, there have been rumours that the Rustom actress is dating Katrina's brother Sebastien. However, the rumoured lovebirds haven't yet confirmed their relationship.

Check out the viral photos here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen next in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The Excel Entertainment production will release in cinemas on November 4, coinciding with the release of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Kuttey.

She also has the mystery thriller titled Merry Christmas co-starring Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi with the Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. Slated to release on December 23, it will clash with the comedy Cirkus led by Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde and dystopian action thriller Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon

And obviously, Kaif will be seen in the third instalment of the action-packed Tiger franchise with Salman Khan which will release on Eid next year on April 21, 2023. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma after the first two films were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar.