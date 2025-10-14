FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel'; it's not Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif has worked with Zoya Akhtar in her second directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

On Tuesday, October 14, Katrina Kaif wrote a heartfelt message for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, whom she fondly calls 'Zo Zo.' Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture of Zoya and wrote, "Happiest birthday Zo Zo to our secret angel, trailblazer and dynamo. Wishing you only the bestest things this year."

Katrina has worked with Zoya Akhtar in her second directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was released in 2011. The film follows three friends - Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan), Imran Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar), and Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) - on a transformative road trip across Spain. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, and Deepti Naval.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and cinematic portrayal of thrilling adventures like skydiving, running with bulls, and scuba diving. The Zoya Akhtar film was a blockbuster success, won two National Film Awards for Best Choreography and Best Audiography, and has now become a cult classic.

Zoya, daughter of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani, has directed Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, and The Archies as well. She has also made short films in the three Netflix anthologies - Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories. Akhtar has also co-created two web series Made In Heaven and Dahaad for Amazon Prime Video.

