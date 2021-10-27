Katrina Kaif breaks silence on reports of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

vicky kaushal-katrina kaif

On October 26, the news of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif all set to take the plunge in December this year broke and it sent the fans of the two film stars into a frenzy. Rumoured to be dating for some time now, neither Vicky nor Katrina have spoken publicly about their relationship yet. However, several news reports claimed that the duo was all set to tie the knot with specific details that Katrina will be wearing a stunning Sabyasachi designer lehenga, there has been stopping the fans and the media from speculating about their 'upcoming marriage'.

But now, with the lady herself spilling the beans on the question of her marriage with Vicky Kaushal supposedly taking place in December, seems like all rumours will have to be put to rest.

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Katrina Kaif has denied the news. Talking about the reason behind the rumours, Katrina told the portal, "That's a question I have for last 15 years."

For the unversed, the media reports claiming that Vicky and Katrina were tying the knot in December also stated that the rumoured couple were finalising their wedding trousseau and have locked a venue in Rajasthan for the ceremony.

However, as per a report in BollywoofLife.com, an insider denied the rumours too. The source was quoted telling BollywoodLife, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

Days ago, there were rumours of Vicky and Katrina secretly getting engaged too. Reacting to the news of his engagement with Katrina, Vicky had said in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, "To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn't have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o'clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says 'no, it's not true'. So, you don't have to do anything," "I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work," he added.

Katrina's team had denied the rumours of Vicky and her roka ceremony as soon as the news had floated in the media.

On the work front, while Vicky was last seen in 'Sardar Udham', Katrina will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.