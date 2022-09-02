Katrina Kaif BREAKS SILENCE on having hush-hush wedding with Vicky Kaushal, says 'my family has...'

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has opened up about why her wedding with Vicky Kaushal was an intimate, low-key affair. The Sardar Udham star tied the knot with Rajneeti actress on December 2021, at Fort Six Senses, Banwara. Instead of having a big-fat wedding, the families decided to have an intimate-yet-lavish marriage ceremony.

Recently, the couple was spotted attending Filmfare Awards, and this was Kaif's first awards event after the pandemic. While speaking to Zoon, Kaif stated the real reason behind their hush-hush wedding, and said, "I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid-19. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid-19, and it was something that you had to take seriously." Katrina further added, "I think this year it’s been a lot better, but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy."

Earlier, as per the reports in India Today, the duo will be seen together, but not in a movie. The report stated that the duo shot for a commercial in Mehboob studio, Bandra, on August 29. Yesterday, Vicky and Katrina took the blessing of Lord Ganesha at Arpita Khan's residence. The duo was spotted along with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sohail Khan, Isabella Kaif, Varun Sharma, and others.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi in Bhoot Police. Next, she will be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Kaif will also be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. On the other side, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled rom-com.