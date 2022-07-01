Katrina Kaif asks husband Vicky Kaushal to keep a beard like Hrithik Roshan, actor responds

Katrina, Vicky, Hrithik/Instagram

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share her reaction to B-town hunk Hrithik Roshan's new commercial for a beard grooming product. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram story to react to Hrithik Roshan's recent commercial, where he could be spotted sporting a rugged and well-maintained beard look, including a man bun with braided sides. Along with the commercial video of the grooming brand, Katrina wrote in her "Loving this Beardo vibe" with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Katrina not just complimented Hrithik, she even asked her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal to take some inspiration from Hrithik. Tagging Vicky in the Instagram Story, Katrina wrote, "@vickyKaushal09 hmmm." She followed it up with a lost-in-thought emoticon.

As soon as Vicky saw Katrina's Instagram Story, asking him to get inspired by Hrithik Roshana and keep a beard, doting husband Vicky went ahead and took Katrina's advice and dropped a message for the brand and wrote, "@beardo.official we need to talk !!!".

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate yet grand wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding affair was attended by only close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina ever commented on their relationship.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina is is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.