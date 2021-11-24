Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have court marriage: Report

Katrina Kaif is expected to marry Vicky Kaushal in December this year. However, according to the new media reports, the actress has taken a break from her work and will be having a court marriage with Vicky in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can have a court marriage next week. According to the report of Bollywood Life, the rumoured couple can get married in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for a grand royal wedding. As per the report, the couple has been preparing for their wedding. Also, they will have two weddings in Jaipur.

However, both Vicky and Katrina have not confirmed this news. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann Khurrana was given the names of a number of female stars and asked what kind of date he would take them out on if he had to do a ‘Ashiqui’ with them in his life. Katrina Kaif was the first name that was given to him.

“Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure,” Ayushmann replied. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had previously confirmed Vicky and Katrina's relationship. Harsh Varrdhan was asked which rumoured Bollywood relationship is real in a June interview with Zoom.

“Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” Harshvardhan replied.

Meanwhile, some media reports claimed that Viky and Katrina’s managers have started scouting the city for the guests, they have booked rental cars in bulk. Apart from family members, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will invite their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Their guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Natasha Dalal. In order to ensure security, the couple has booked travel, stay and comfort.