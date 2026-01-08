Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy's name inspired by actor's blockbuster? Netizens notice, call it 'sweet coincidence'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal named their baby boy Vihaan, and it has a special connection with the Chhaava actor. Netizens were quick to guess it, and it has left them in awe.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, and the fans have welcomed little Kaushal with love and blessings. Vihaan was named two months after his birth (November 7), and his name symbolises new beginnings, hope, freshness, and positivity. Soon after the baby boy's name was revealed, fans of Vicky and Katrina noticed a sweet coincidence and pointed it out on the internet. Do you know that Vicky Kaushal has played a character named Vihaan? Can you guess the film? Well, the netizens did, and the revelations went viral in no time.

Vicky Kaushal played Vihaan in...

Vicky Kaushal was named Vihaan in his first major blockbuster war drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In the 2019 film, Vicky played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. This role made him a household name and a bankable star. Netizens quickly noticed and shared their thoughts about it on the internet, with many of them calling it a 'sweet coincidence'.

Aditya Dhar on Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Vihaan Kaushal

Even Uri director, Aditya Dhar, has reacted to the connection with Vihaan Kaushal. On Instagram, Dhar took to the comments section of the couple’s post. He dropped a comment blended with humour and warmth. He wrote, "@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle,” Dhar also offered his best wishes for the new chapter, and added, “All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents."

Ever since Uri, Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal have maintained a professional and personal rapport. Dhurandhar director Dhar gave Kaushal one of his breakthrough roles. The connection between the film — which narrates the brave Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strikes — and the naming of Vicky and Katrina’s firstborn, echoed with many fans who shared their own thoughts on the coincidence. On the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in Love & War.