HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to confirm that they became parents on September 8. After their post, many of their fans and B-Town celebs congratulated them.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:46 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh (Image credit: Instagram)
On Sunday, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl. As soon as they made the official announcement on social media, several celebrities shared their best wishes for the new parents.

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to confirm that they became parents on September 8. After their post, many of their fans and B-Town celebs congratulated them. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment section, "congratulations," along with heart emojis Actor Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations"

Sara Ali Khan also congratulated the couple and she mentioned, "Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you" Bipasha Basu wrote in her congratulatory message, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family"

Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan said, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you !! Love and blessings to the little Angel !" Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you !! Love and blessings to the little Angel" 'Stree 2' actor Rajkummar Rao also congratulated the couple for this big news and shared, "Heartiest congratulations. So happy for both of you" Actor Shraddha Kapoor messaged, "Congratulations!!! , and Parineeti Chopra exclaimed, "Congratssssssss". Katrina Kaif also wrote, "Congratulations"

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her best wishes, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel" Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "God bless the family and blessings to the little princess" Actors Suniel Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, and others also congratulated the couple. Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulationssss".

Actor Athiya Shetty shared, "Congratulations". Arjun Kapoor mentioned, "Laxmi aayi hai !!! The queen is here". Dia Mirza wrote, "All our love and blessings to the little one and her Mamma and Papa" Mira Kapoor welcomed the couple to the "best club" saying, "Congratulations..welcome to the best club!" Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations u guys. welcome to the best hood!" Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS! BEST NEWS!" Angad Bedi shared, "Waheguru bless the baby angel.. and both the wonderful parents @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh welcome to the best phase of your lives".

Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents to a baby girl. 'DeepVeer' officially confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Sunday. "Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read. After this good news, 'DeepVeer' fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section.

On Saturday, several photos and videos of Deepika went viral on social media as she made her way to the hospital. Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday evening.

The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings. Recently, the couple treated fans with their stunning maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart and infinity emojis. In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars her husband Ranveer Singh, actors Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. Ranveer, on the other hand, recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Ranveer Singh will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

