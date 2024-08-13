Twitter
This actor offers Rs 10 lakh to Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, Alia's hero offers Rs 10 lakh to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics
This actor offers Rs 10 lakh to Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra
The men's javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 was a thrilling competition which saw Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem beating India's Neeraj Chopra to clinch gold. Following this, Pakistani celebs poured in congratulatory messages for Arshad Nadeem. Now, one of the actors has offered Rs 10 lakh to celebrate the athlete's win. 

The actor we are talking about has featured in several Bollywood movies and starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. He is none other than Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar. 

On Friday, Ali Zafar took to his Twitter and announced that he will be honouring Arshad Nadeem with Rs 10 lakh for beating Neeraj Chopra to win gold at Paris Olympics 2024. The actor shared a video of Arshad Nadeem's javelin throw and wrote, "@ArshadOlympian1 breaks record with 92.97 and wins gold for Pakistan! I shall be honouring him with a one million reward through @AliZFoundation. Let's show our heroes the celebration they deserve. I urge @GovtofPakistan @CMShehbaz to welcome him like a hero and establish a sports academy in his name. If our athletes and sportsmen start getting the support they deserve we can win 10 golds a year."

Congratulating Arshad Nadeem, another Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote on X, "Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 for the winning gold and for setting a new Olympic record with an astounding 92.97m throw! Your incredible achievement has elevated you to legendary status and made Pakistan immensely proud." Sharing a photo of Nadeem on her Instagram story, actress Mahira Khan wrote, "Uffff whaaaaaatta throw... breaking recordssss! Yes Sir! Hero."

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut as a leading actor with the Bollywood film Tere Bin Laden, which was directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film was a major commercial success and after this he appeared in several Bollywood films like London, Paris, New York alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan alongside Katrina Kaif. Dear Zindagi alongside Alia Bhatt and Chashme Baddoor alongside Taapsee Pannu. 

