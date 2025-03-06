Katrina Kaif opened up about establising herself in Bollywood, and what made her successful.

It's been over two decades since Katrina Kaif entered Bollywood, and went on to become among the top stars. Hailing from a non-filmy background, Katrina Turquotte found her way to the big screen through modeling. Although Katrina debuted with a box office disaster, Boom, but her career boomed to new heights over the years.

Recently, the Namastey London actress recalled her early days of Bollywood, and revealed how she survived in the big industry, without any help. In a recent chat with Vogue India, Katrina said, "There’s so much I could imbibe from my younger self. Looking back, I was 18 in such a massive industry with absolutely no connections. I was extremely naive and innocent, but I had so much belief. And you know what I didn’t have? Fear. I wasn’t perplexed by nagging doubts. The absence of fear and judgment was freeing. I think that’s something I would take back from my younger self."

Katrina is not just an actress, but also an entrepreneur. Speaking about a common ground in both fields, Race actress said, "I’ve carried many similar traits from being an actor into being an entrepreneur and a business owner. I’ve learnt that it’s important in business to listen, and the same applies to acting. You have to really listen to collaborate."

The Welcome actress further asserted that how the inner voice could be the bigger strength. “I feel like I can be quite guarded. I struggle with that and know that others do too. When I’ve had low and difficult moments in my life, what has been a great source of strength is knowing I am not alone. You can find solace and strength in knowing that we all face challenges. It’s important to share those feelings." On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava has broken several box office records.

