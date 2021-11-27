'Katrina ka khayal rakhna': Netizens say as Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir Kapoor’s UNSEEN photo goes VIRAL

As most people are aware, rumours of Alia Bhatt's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal have swept the internet. Fans are eager to learn all the details. From the location of the weddings to when, where, and how they will take place, everything is important. Although no formal confirmations of the rumours have been made, people are still looking forward to the celebrities' weddings.

In the midst of it all, a few photos of Vicky and Ranbir have gone viral. Viral Bhayani, a well-known celebrity photographer, shared the images.

Take a look –

Some fans left hilarious comments on the photo. One wrote,’dono ghori charhne vale hain’ while another said "Ranbir be like: Katrina ka khayal rakhna".

For the unversed, Pinkvilla report suggested Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage will take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Amid all the speculations, the report states that over 200 guests will be in attendance and that the wedding preps are on, in full swing.

Earlier, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky’s wedding festivities will take place between 7-12 December.

A day ago, Vicky Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra in an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar said that reports about Katrina and Vicky's wedding were baseless and merely rumours. She said that the couple won't be tying the knot in December.