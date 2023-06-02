Kathal star Anant Vijay Joshi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'it’s easier for them to get work but..'

Anant Vijay Joshi opens up on nepotism

Netflix series Kathal starring Anant Vijay Joshi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Yadav has been a huge success. Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the movie is a mixture of satire, political and social commentary, and smart comedy. The movie garnered immense love and the actors’ performances were also appreciated by the audience.

Anant Vijay Joshi who is popularly known for his roles in web series like Gandi Baat, Virgin Bhaskar, and Cobalt Blu, is playing the role of a cop in the movie and Sanya Malhotra’s love interest. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, the actor opened up about the debate on Nepotism in the industry and cited similarities between his character and real life.

When asked if he thinks that people with godfathers in the industry get success easily, Anant Vijay Joshi said, “Yes I mean they are born brands, I mean people that you are talking about, I don’t blame them. Particularly in this industry, where it is all about face value to begin with, I think they definitely have the opportunity to get that break much easier but the amount of comparison is also bigger. Like today no one will compare me to anybody. So there are good and bad, pros and cons but yeah they come from a well-known family and it’s easier for people to know them, so it’s easier for them to get work which is fair I think. “

The actor further talked about what similarities did he find with his character and he said, “Some parts yes, but some parts absolutely no. A great deal that I learned from Saurabh is the trait in any human being to apologize for something you have done and to own up to your mistakes. Like personally, I think before Kathal, I used to be quite embarrassed by all the mistakes I have done so I tried to hide them as much as I could. So I think after Saurabh, I realized that it is a very endearing quality in a human being, to own up to your mistake and apologize."

He added, “Else I really respect women and I think I have really amazing women in my life like all of us we love our mom, our sisters. So that is something I relate with Saurabh, I have huge respect for women around me and I never feel iota amount of complex that they are higher in their field or bigger in position. I think it makes me extremely happy. Even when I was working with Sanya I was so proud of her journey. She is so inspirational. Actually, she was the one who used to push me to go to the gym and work out even after a long day at work.”

Anant also talked about working with Saya Malhotra and Rajpal Yadav in Kathal and praised them for their dedication to work. The actor said, “One thing which is common between both of them is their honesty towards their work and they do not want to get away from anything like there is no excuse that they put up. Rajpal Ji is such a senior actor and he had this wig that he was wearing and he used to sweat so much as we were shooting in Gwalior in dry heat in March but he had a sense of commitment to the character and made sure everyone around him was having fun. Same with Sanya, you know like how the notion with the actresses is, that they are so sensitive, but no, she is very strong. I used to be asking for my Umbrella but she would be like ‘Let it be’. Whether it's action or shooting in the sun, nothing can really stop her when it comes to work.”

Kathal is the story of how two jackfruits of a Locak MLA are 'stolen' and the local police department is deployed for the manhunt. The case is handled by Sanya Malhotra and her team who later gets a parallel case of a missing girl while investigating and she realizes that she can kill two fruits with one stone. The movie was released on May 19 on Netflix.

Read Kathal movie review: Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'jackfruit mystery' is deliciously sweet with apt doses of social commentary