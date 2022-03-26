Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri reacts after Arvind Kejriwal calls his film 'jhooti'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been facing backlash all over social media for his recent derogatory remarks on making The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state, and now the director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri, has also reacted to the same.

Vivek Agnihotri reached the Chitra Bharati Film Festival at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal for a press conference, on Friday. During the event, Agnihotri was asked to comment on Kejriwal's statement for uploading The Kashmir Files on YouTube instead of demanding the movie to be declared tax-free in the national capital. Reacting to the same, the 48-year-old joked, "Many people even want God should come to earth." Also Read: ‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri gives befitting reply to IAS officer who asked him to donate film’s earnings

"There are people who are fool, then there are mad and then there are idiots. All these three categories of people should be avoided, they should not be answered," he added. For the unversed, during his recent speech in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, "They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it."He further said, "Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film."

Earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in the film, also shared a tweet in response to the same. "Ab to dosto #TheKashmirFiles cinema hall me hi jaake dekhna. Aap logo ne 32 saal baad #KashmiriHindus ke dukh ko jaana hai. Unke saath huye atyachar ko samjha hai. Unke saath sahanubhooti dikhai hai. Lekin jo log is tragedy ka mazaak uda rahe hain, kripya unko apni taakat ka ehsaas karayein. #Shame (Now friends, watch The Kashmir Files only in theatres. You have become aware of the pain of Kashmiri Hindus after 32 years. You have felt the torture they went through. You have expressed sympathy for them. But those who are making fun of this tragedy, please make them feel your power. #Shame)."

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.The hard-hitting drama recently crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.