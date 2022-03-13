'Kashmir Files' Box Office collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film collects Rs 8.50 crore on second day

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been making headlines these days. The film that stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty has earned Rs 8.50 crores on March 12.

'Kashmir Files' was released on March 11 and had earned Rs 3.55 crores on its first day. So, the total box office collection till now is Rs 12.05 crores. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the digits on his official Twitter handle.

"#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2... Registers 139.44 percent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] since 2020... East, West, North, South, #BO is on ... This film is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!" he tweeted.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, `Kashmir Files` also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has declared that `The Kashmir Files` will be tax-free in the state. An official notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department on Friday stated that the order will remain in force for six months from today.

Meanwhile, Kangana expressed her support for the film, called it one of the important movies. She also expressed her wish to watch the film. Later, Ranaut shared a prolonged post bashing Bollywood and criticising them for showing no support towards the film. Kangana said, "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry #TheKashmirFiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportions might be such a case study that it will be the most successful profitable film of the year... it also broke many myths about theatres been exclusive for big-budget event films or visual/VFX spectacles, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audience to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai... Not a word saari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word...There time is upp!!"

Kangana even shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet about the brilliant box-office day 2 collections. The film has shown more than a 130% growth in day 2, and Ranaut posted the tweet on her stories and said, "No cheap publicity.. no fake numbers no mafia anti-national agendas...desh badlega toh filmein bhi badleingi. Jai Hind." (With inputs from ANI)