Kashmera Shah reacts to Nisha Rawal's assault allegations against estranged husband Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's case has taken a number of unforeseen detours. Karan was charged for physically abusing his now-ex-wife, Nisha Rawal. The two are now living apart after Nisha quickly filed a police report. However, Karan has consistently maintained that he is being set up and never physically hurt Nisha. During a recent interview, he also asserted that Nisha and her Rakhi brother, Rohit Sathia, are having an extramarital affair. The same person who even performed Nisha's Kanyadaan, he said, was behind this. Kashmera Shah has now reacted to the spat.

Speaking to ETimes, Kashmera claimed that there were numerous "red flags" in the entire story being spread. She said that on May 31st, late at night, she had received a call, and the next day, when she went to Nisha-house, Karan's she saw police all around.

She added, “Nisha was quiet and Rohit was hyper. Then, a gentleman came up and asked if we would like to have tea. He identified himself as Rohit Sathia. Sathia had tears in his eyes and told us that Karan had taken Nisha into the room, closed the door and hit her head against the wall. I asked if he had seen it. He said ‘yes’. I asked him how he managed to see it if the door was closed. I sensed some ‘gadbad’.”

She said, "Sathia again came up and said 'see what happened, they (Nisha-Karan) were supposed to be the perfect couple' after describing additional red flags she noticed in the story. I assured him that the camera (CCTV) in that room would reveal the truth. Nahi, yeh camera bandh hai, he said. That raised still another question.

She said, “I know a lot of Karan’s friends who know the truth but they aren’t speaking. How can they be such cowards? It’s time that he gets to see his son; he needs visiting rights, maybe even supervised- but he should not be debarred from meeting his child. I don’t know what the truth is but it’s a very flawed story. I am sick and tired of being with cowards. Time to be with lions.”

She also added, “In my heart I believe he is innocent.”