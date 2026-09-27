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Kashmera Shah defends Sunita Ahuja, slams Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani: 'We are called murderers'

A day after Govinda's rumoured girlfriend, actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, called Sunita Ahuja "a cunning woman" and claimed that Govinda and Sunita were already facing marital issues before she came into the scene, Kashmera Shah questioned how Komal came to know such intimate details of their life.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

Kashmera Shah defends Sunita Ahuja, slams Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani: 'We are called murderers'
Sunita Ahuja with Kashmera Shah
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Kashmera Shah has extended her support to her maami Sunita Ahuja amid her divorce rumours with Govinda. A day after Govinda's rumoured girlfriend, actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, called Sunita "a cunning woman" and claimed that Govinda and Sunita were already facing marital issues before she came into the scene, Kashmera questioned how Komal came to know such intimate details of their life.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Kashmera wrote, "Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not 'one co star' of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details." 

Kashmera also talked about using the word "murderers" for women who choose to stand up for their loved ones. "I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called RUDE OBNOXIOUS DOMINATING FOCUSSED SELFISH just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called "murderers". So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the "one man" that they love, be it the father, the husband, the brother, and the dog then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

On Saturday, Komal reacted to her 'homewrecker' tag with a post that read, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se maarne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain, or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy? Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women."

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