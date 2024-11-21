Amitabh Bachchan, who has always been in awe of his son's acting talent and work, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a screenshot of a tweet that said, "Amitji, I can’t wait for you to see what Abhishek has done. The dedication, the sincerity, this is a new beginning for him."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most loved couples, are currently embroiled in controversies amid rumours of their divorce. With Aishwarya Rai posting a birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, without her husband's mention, and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans are intrigued to know more about the couple's personal dynamics and relationship status. Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan is also gearing up for the much-awaited release of his film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, releasing on November 22.

While Aishwarya Rai has maintained silence on Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, his father Amitabh Bachchan, sharing a pre-release review of I Want To Talk on social media, has called Abhishek Bachchan his ‘pride' in a heartfelt post.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has always been in awe of his son's acting talent and work, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a screenshot of a tweet that said, "Amitji, I can’t wait for you to see what Abhishek has done. The dedication, the sincerity, this is a new beginning for him."

The tweet is followed by an early review of the film, the link of which Amitabh Bachchan has shared in the caption. Along with the review link, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I do...because I do...I show because I show...I admire because I admire...I express because I express...!!" He then wrote in Devanagari, "Kya kar loge?"

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, "My pride!!! Truly stupendous!!!" Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johnny Lever is all set to release tomorrow.