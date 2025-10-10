Karwa Chauth 2025: Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty arrive at Sunita Kapoor's home for celebrations

The Bollywood wives, like many married women across India, observed the day-long fast for the health and longevity of their husbands, uniting tradition with a sense of sisterhood and celebration.

Bollywood’s festive spirit was in full swing as star wives gathered at Sunita Kapoor's residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025 in style. The annual tradition, known for its vibrant blend of devotion and glamour, saw A-listers like Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Pandey, Geeta Basra, and Shilpa Shetty arriving in stunning ethnic ensembles, adding grace and grandeur to the evening.

Sunita Kapoor's home has long been the go-to venue for Karwa Chauth celebrations in B-Town, and this year was no different. Mira Kapoor embraced understated elegance in a simple saree, elevated by a richly embroidered blouse. Shilpa Shetty exuded grace in a vibrant red Anarkali, beautifully paired with a soft pink ghaghra. Raveena Tandon looked radiant in a bright yellow saree.

Geeta Basra opted for a timeless red saree, styled with a sleeveless glasswork blouse and a sleek bun for a polished look. In contrast, Bhavana Panday brought a vibrant touch to the red-heavy evening by choosing a pink bandhani suit set, adding a splash of colour and tradition. Reema Jain, Natasha Dalal also came in for the festivities.

The Bollywood wives, like many married women across India, observed the day-long fast for the health and longevity of their husbands, uniting tradition with a sense of sisterhood and celebration. The evening was marked by the cherished rituals of Karwa Chauth - from the puja to the much-anticipated moon sighting.

READ | Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026