Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' postponed to avoid 'RRR'? Find out

Kartik Aryan- Kiara Advani's starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was slated for theatrical release on 25 March. Even during the third wave of Covid, in the midst of the Omicron variant, and with the ongoing restrictions, the makers were persistent about staying on their release date. However, now the sequel of 2007's psychological thriller has been postponed, and the reason is to avoid a major clash.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new release date of May 20 for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' The Aneez Bazmee's directorial will now release in mid of May, and they had to push their film to avoid clashing with Rajamouli's much-awaited epic-drama 'RRR.' A few days ago, the makers of Ram Charan- Jr NTR starrer have announced their new release date of 25 March. As soon as they announce their date, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's delay was expected by trade analysts.

Check out Taran Adarsh's Tweet

'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 - will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ruKqsPPwO8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2022

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makers want to enjoy a clear window for their theatrical run, and thus they delayed their film. Well, it is a calculative step, as Rajamouli's upcoming directorial will shatter many records, and clashing with his film wouldn't be a great plan.

'RRR' was earlier scheduled for January 7 release, but the Covid cases rise forced the makers to push the film ahead. In January, the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ have clarified that the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress Vidya Balan will not be the part of the film. Earlier, rumours about her appearance in the movies surfaced online. Therefore, an official statement had been released by the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

After reports claiming that Vidya Balan will be joining the cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the makers decided to clear the air. They issued a statement, “The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead star cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu.”