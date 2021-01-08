Kartik Aryan-Janhvi Kapoor's viral photos break the internet, spark dating rumours

Reports of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Kartik Aryan and 'Dhadak' star Janhvi Kapoor dating each other have been doing the rounds on social media for the past few weeks now. And the duo's recent viral photographs from their Goa holiday together have only added fuel to the fire.

The two, who were in the beach city for New Year celebrations were snapped returning from their vacay at the Mumbai airport earlier this week. However, it's their recent holiday photos that have gone viral on social media that has the Internet talking.

While some excited fans are speculating a romantic relationship between the two, a section of social media users are of the opinion that the two stars are only bonding together and were in Goa to spend the New Year and also shoot for their upcoming film together -- 'Dostana 2'.

In the viral photos, both Kartik and Janhvi are seen surrounded by fans at what seems like a resort in Goa.

While Kartik can be seen sporting chinos and a white short, Janhvi kept it casual in a black crop top and denim shorts with a shirt tied around her waist. Both of them had their face-masks on.

Take a look:

Earlier, a few photos of Kartik and Janhvi had surfaced on the internet, where they were seen twinning in white. The images in which Kartik can be seen happily posing with fans were shared by several fan pages on social media.

Take a look.

#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik Photos of Kartik Aaryan with fans spotted in Antares Restaurant in Goa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PflHfrkN7I — Kartik Aaryan News (@KartikAaryaNews) January 4, 2021

On the work front, Kartik recently wrapped up the shooting for Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' in a record-breaking time frame of 10 days. He also has Anees Bazmi's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and sequel of 'Luka Chuppi' besides 'Dostana 2' in his kitty.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. As per reports, she will soon begin shooting of the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila'.