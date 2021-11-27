Kartik Aaryan’s look from ‘Shehzada’ leaks online, see VIRAL pic from film's set

Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films in the works, and he just visited Delhi to film 'Shehzada'. The film stars Kriti Sanon and is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Kartik will be seen in a new avatar in the film, according to leaked photographs from the sets of 'Shehzada'.

'Dhamaka', which premiered on Netflix on November 19, featured Kartik Aaryan in a dhamakedaar performance. The actor does not appear to want to take a break. He is currently shooting in Delhi for 'Shehzada'. Kartik Aaryan may be seen wearing a white kurta and an earring in some leaked photographs from the set.

Kartik announced his arrival in Delhi on social media with the following photo:

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedkar feature in the film Shehzada. 'He Returns Home' is the film's tagline. Kartik, on announcing the new film, wrote, "#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan (sic)."

Recently when Kartik was celebrating his birthday outside his house in Mumbai with the photographers and fans, a female fan of his surprised him with a permanent tattoo. The actor was taken by surprise when he saw his name and date of birth inked over a female fan's chest.

'Dhamaka,' Kartik's most recent film, has received a lot of positive reviews. The actor has received praise for his portrayal of a determined journalist in the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be featured in films such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', and 'Freddy,' among others.