Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ title to be changed, director Sameer Vidwans issues statement

Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film 'Satyanarayana Ki Katha', under the banner of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on June 23. The film is a musical love saga with Kartik as the lead. He plays the role of a resident from Gwalior, most of the shooting has also been done in Madhya Pradesh. But before the film could take off, it had to face certain controversies.

The 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch' in Bhopal has demanded to register a case against Sajid for inciting and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Pandit Chandrashekhar Tiwari, President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, has warned Sajid that the committee will not tolerate the insult of our deities in any way.

Tiwari also stressed that in recent times, Bollywood has been constantly making films that go against Hindu sentiments. He explained that since the last few years, nonconformists are trying to humiliate Hindu deities through films like 'OMG: Oh My God!', 'PK', 'Loveratri', 'Tandav' and now with 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'.

Tiwari further added that he will send a memorandum to MP Pragya Sadhvi and Home Minister, Amit Shah regarding this issue. He said, "On Sunday, through MP Pragya Sadhvi, I will also try to stop the production of the film by making a complaint to the Information and Broadcasting Minister. After this, the state Home Minister will give a memorandum to Narottam Mishra, BJP Leader."