Kartik Aaryan wishes to be part of Marvel universe, says 'they know how to create magic’

Despite the success of his latest films, Kartik Aaryan believes he still has a long way to go,

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying success with his last flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has claimed that he wants to work on a Marvel film. Despite the success of his latest films, he believes he still has a long way to go. He also stated that he is frequently overwhelmed by the talent of his peers, such as Alia Bhatt.

Since its release on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav, has become a box office blockbuster. According to the most recent box office reports, the film has grossed 137.54 crore as of Wednesday, and is projected to surpass 150 crore in its third weekend.

Kartik discussed the film's success, among other things, in an interview with Filmfare. When asked if he'd recently seen a movie poster or trailer that made him want to be a part of it, he said "Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic."



Kartik was also asked about the last time he was humbled by an actor's performance, and he replied, "I can't think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more."

Apart from The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi are among the top three Bollywood films of the year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also outperformed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in its first week.

In India, Alia Bhatt's film earned 153.69 crores, while Kartik Aaryan's horror drama is anticipated to surpass 150 crores this weekend. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the psychological horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) is Kartik's second film to gross over a hundred crore rupees (2018).

