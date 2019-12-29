Headlines

Kartik Aaryan will cherish 'Love Aaj Kal 2', says he's 'in happy phase'

Kartik Aaryan name was linked to his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan for the longest time

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2019, 03:13 PM IST

With Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh success, Kartik Aaryan owned 2019. Apart from them, the actor also bagged movies like Love Aaj Kal 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2. He was also linked to his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan for the longest time, and the actor, in his latest interview, said that he is in a happy phase both professionally and personally.

When Hindustan Times indirectly asked Kartik Aaryan about Sara Ali Khan, he stated, "I have never spoken about my personal life as I don’t like to. More importantly, I am not the only one involved, there’s someone else as well. So, it’s better ki main chup hi rahun. I can just say that I am in a happy phase in all aspects of life – personally and professionally."

Talking about his movies, Kartik also stated that he would always cherish Love Aaj Kal 2. "I am very excited about Imtiaz [Ali] sir’s next, which comes out on Valentine’s Day. That has been one experience I’ll always cherish," he said, adding, "I have Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2. While the former is very massy with strong content, the latter will push the envelope and the whole process has already been superb. All these films are very important for me."

Kartik is paired opposite Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.

