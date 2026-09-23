Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, places his National Film Award at Ganpati Bappa's feet - Watch

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja a day after winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. The actor carried his award to the pandal, placed it at Ganpati Bappa's feet and sought blessings, calling the moment special for his entire family.

A day after making history with his National Film Award win, Kartik Aaryan sought blessings from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, bringing the prestigious honour along with him. In a viral video from his visit, the actor is seen placing his National Film Award at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja before offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Kartik folded his hands and bowed his head at Bappa's feet, seeking blessings after a landmark moment in his career. Dressed in a blue kurta paired with white bottoms, the actor kept his look simple and traditional for the visit.

Speaking about the special occasion, Kartik said the National Award win was a moment of immense happiness for his entire family. "It's a very happy moment for my entire family. I am very happy. I have come to seek blessings of Bappa. I got the National Film Award, and after that visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, it feels great," the actor said.

Kartik won the National Film Award for Best Actor on Tuesday for his performance as India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the 2024 biographical sports drama Chandu Champion. He received the prestigious honour from President Droupadi Murmu at the award ceremony. Following his win, Kartik shared a video from the ceremony on Instagram along with a heartfelt note reflecting on his journey from Gwalior to becoming a National Award-winning actor.

Recalling the dreams he once had as a small-town boy, Kartik wrote, "Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness. A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen."

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