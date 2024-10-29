Ahead of the mega clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, Kartik Aaryana and Vidya Balan shared their view on the competition and even provided a solution.

Diwali is around, and so is the biggest clash of the year. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be releasing in cinemas on November 1, and they will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ahead of the release, Vidya and Kartik join DNA India for an exclusive conversation, sharing their thoughts on the clash.

Kartik and Vidya have been positive about the clash, and they believe in co-existence. They were not seen nit-picking about the clash. Adding their views on the so-called clash, Vidya expresses that we should come together and celebrate Diwali with a bang. The actress says "I believe ki agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh suraj mein itni roshni hai, ki hum teeno ko woh apni roshni mein bhigo de (If the three of us are standing outside, the sun has so much light that it can immerse all three of us in it). Similarly, I think there's enough scope for both films to do well, to be watched and loved by everyone. So let's just embrace that and celebrate Diwali with a bang."

Kartik gives a solution saying, "Exactly, aap subah unki film (Singham Again) dekho, dophar ko humari dekho, sham ko unki, raat ko humari dekho (laughs)." Vidya interrupts and corrects Kartik saying, "Nahi, main kehti hoon, subah humari film dekho, dophar ko unki film dekho, sham ko aur raat ko humari film dekho. Kyuki yeh Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hai toh teen baar toh banta hai."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular horror comedy franchise. The movie also marks the return of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan. Anees Bazmee-directed movie also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Singham Again is also the third instalment of the Singham franchise and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. Salman Khan would also be making a cameo appearance in the movie as Chulbul Pandey in the film.

