Despite a stellar cast of eight superstars, Singham Again's success looks cash-grab opportunity during the festive period, and the mixed-to-negative word of mouth confirms it. Whereas, an outsider Kartik Aaryan has not only fought the Diwali clash bravely but even overpowered the actioner.

Diwali 2024 has set an example for years to follow. The blockbuster success of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Two good films of different genres can be successful in a festive period, and they have proved it. However, after all the noise created during the release, one thing is clear, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has overpowered Singham Again, and the numbers speak for themselves. Let's analyse how.

Screen division

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released in cinemas on November 1. The screens division was between 60:40. Singham Again had a bigger release than BB3, obtaining maximum single screens. Kartik film's got fewer screens than Singham 3, but the film was leading the advance booking race, and till the release date, Bhool Bhulaiyaa continued to remain ahead of Ajay's film.

As per the reports, in the first week, Singham Again was released in 3500 screens and Bhool Bhualiyaa released around 3000 screens; However, in Week 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 got more screens than Singham Again. As Adda Today reported, Singham Again is running in approximately 3000-3100 screens, whereas Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 leads the race by having 3100-3200 screens. This growth in screen and the lead in advance booking make BB3 a bigger success than Singham Again.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office till now

As Sacnilk reported, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has collected Rs 321.75 crores worldwide in 11 days. Whereas Singham Again is marginally ahead of BB3, despite a wider release. In 11 days, Singham 3 collected Rs 323 crores worldwide. In India, BB3 net collection is Rs 204 crore, and Singham Again has earned Rs 211 crore in 11 days.

Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 beat Singham Again in second-week collection

Though Singham Again has a bigger release than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the latter has earned more than the big budget in its second week. In the first week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 158.25 crore and Singham Again minted Rs 173 crore at the net domestic box office. Talking about the second weekend, the Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 42 crore and the Rohit Shetty film earned Rs 34 crore.

Why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a bigger success than Singham Again?

Unlike Singham Again, BB3 wasn't dependent on cameos of superstars. Despite Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone, the difference between Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 isn't that wide, and it's commendable how Kartik films held their ground despite the completion.

Speaking about the budget, Anees Bazmee's directorial, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reportedly made on Rs 150 crores. Whereas, the star-studded, actioner by Rohit Shetty is produced on a massive budget of Rs 350 crores. Going with these statistics, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already recovered its budget from its theatrical run, and become a blockbuster. Whereas, Singham Again will have to survive for another week to recover its massive budget from theatrical (non-theatrical revenues are not included). These calculations make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a clear winner in this Diwali clash.

