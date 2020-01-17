Kartik Aaryan uses Shah Rukh Khan's charm to sweep Sara Ali Khan off her feet at 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer launch

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have set screens on fire with their recently launched 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer. The two have been the talk of the town ever since they started shooting for their movie and apart from the movie, their chemistry was visible even at the trailer launch.

Sara and Kartik, known as SarTik among fans, were flirty at Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal trailer launch in Mumbai. The topic of their chemistry, of course, couldn't be avoided, and then something unexpected happened. Kartik used Shah Rukh Khan's charm on Sara.

Talking about their chemistry, Kartik told the media, "I don't know what to tell you when you guys ask me this. Sara had said it clearly, but what would I say?" He later looked at Sara and repeated Shah Rukh Khan's famous 'Darr' song 'Jaadu Teri Nazar's hook line, modifying it for Sara. 'Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri sara,' said Kartik.

Kartik also mentioned, "I am so glad that Ranveer Singh introduced me to Sara. Today whatever is, it is because of him." Sara then interrupted and laughingly said, "Hello, this love story is because of me."

When asked about their Valentines' Day plans, Sara and Kartik unanimously said, "It is going to be a date night on Valentine's Day. We are going to watch the film together. Love Aaj Kal."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The love stories are set in 1990 and 2020.