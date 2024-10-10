Kartik Aaryan used to go to award shows in auto, now buys cars 'to cope with frustration': 'I don’t know what...'
BOLLYWOOD
Kartik Aaryan recalls using autorickshaw to reach award shows, reveals why he buys so many luxury cars.
From Lamborghini to McLaren GT, Kartik Aaryan owns an impressive collection of luxury cars. However, there was a time when the actor couldn't afford a vehicle and traveled in an autorickshaw to go to award shows. The actor now reveals why he buys so many cars.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan recalled, "Many years ago, when I didn’t have any vehicle, I had bought a third-hand car. I got it for Rs 30,000 – Rs 35,000." When asked about his first luxury car, he said, “Seedha Lamborghini, before that I used to only buy third-hand, second-hand cars as that’s what I could afford. I have a new Range Rover. I have a McLaren, the Urus. I have a Mini Cooper, yes. Then I have one more car."
The actor recalled, “There was a point in my life, maybe this also came from there, I couldn’t afford cars. I couldn’t afford to buy myself any vehicle. I was so furious about it that I had decided that I’d buy all my dream cars and fill up a garage with cars. So I never feel there is a shortage of cars.” He further added, “I think, at times, I buy cars to cope with the frustration, I don’t even realise it… I don’t know what all cars I’ll buy in the future because I have run out of parking space.”
Kartik Aaryan is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit among others in key roles. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday and left fans rooting for the film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 1 and will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.
