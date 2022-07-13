Kartik Aaryan turns into 'manager' for Pyaar Ka Punchnama gang, fans call it 'epic reunion'

Kartik Aaryan with Pyaar Ka Punchnama team

Kartik Aaryan is currently the most talked-about actor in the town. His last released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed 50 days benchmark in cinemas, and it is still one of the biggest money-makers of the year. However, despite all of these factors, Kartik stays grounded and remains unchanged for his friends.

Kartik fans cannot forget the initial stage of their career with the sleeper hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. Well, even the actor has not forgotten his roots, and he is still the same for the OG gang. Recently, Ishita Raj celebrated her birthday with the PKP gang, which included Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, and Sonali Sehgal. The gang partied together, and this Kartik even become the 'social media manager' for the gang.

Here are some moments

Among these fabulous moments, there is a clip where Nushratt captured Aaryan counting the members before clicking pictures. "One second, I'm checking the tags. Don't disturb," Kartik said. A smiling Nushrratt further stated, "He's tagging everybody." To which Kartik replied, "Social media manager hoon main." The pictures and video from the birthday bash went viral in no time, and fans are hailing it as 'one epic reunion.'

After the magnum success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik a swanky McLaren GT. The posh Orange McLaren is the first of its kind car to be delivered in India much like Kartik's one-of-its-kind delivery of the blockbuster of the Year.

Kartik looked super casually cool with his swanky new orange sports car, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans with black shoes. He shared on his social media, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi...Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt...Agla gift Private jet sir. #Gratitude." On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon