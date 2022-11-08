Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kartik Aaryan trends on Twitter as his fans wish Freddy star on Kartik Purnima

Kartik Aaryan has a huge loyal fan base who never leave a chance to show their unprecedented love towards the Freddy star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan trends on Twitter as his fans wish Freddy star on Kartik Purnima
Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen next in the romantic thriller Freddy, shares a special connection with his fans and his fans also make sure to surprise the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor in interesting ways. Thousands of his fans took to their social media handles on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, November 8, to wish him 

With a variety of concept-based reels to dance videos on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor, Kartik Aaryan's fans trended the hashtag #KartikAaryan on Twitter, where fans shared their wishes and videos for the Dhamaka star.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kartikstassu)

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films, he will be seen next in the thriller Freddy where he plays a dentist named Dr. Freddy Ginwala. The teaser of the film was released on Monday, November 7, and it has generated excitement among the audience to see Aaryan in a new avatar in the film, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2.

In February 2023, Kartik will turn into a Shehzada as his next film with the same title will hit the theatres four days ahead of Valentine's Day. The film is set to clash with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, though there are reports that suggest Karan Johar's film might get postponed.

READ | Aashiqui 3, Captain India, Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor collaborates with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for the romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Images of snow leopard in Himalayas mesmerise netizens, photographer trekked 165 km to capture them
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.