Kartik Aaryan trends on Twitter as his fans wish Freddy star on Kartik Purnima

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen next in the romantic thriller Freddy, shares a special connection with his fans and his fans also make sure to surprise the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor in interesting ways. Thousands of his fans took to their social media handles on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, November 8, to wish him

With a variety of concept-based reels to dance videos on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor, Kartik Aaryan's fans trended the hashtag #KartikAaryan on Twitter, where fans shared their wishes and videos for the Dhamaka star.

Such an amazing. Me dekhu Kartik Aaryan ki photoooo 100-100 baar kudey. Happy #KartikPurnima to everyone pic.twitter.com/24bTM7cDHn — pragati vajpayee (@pragativajpayi) November 8, 2022

Kartik Aaryan celebrating you is the best part of my life #KartikPurnima

This is really special day

Watch this pic.twitter.com/GBKzr3q5Wp — maithili Jha (@Neetajha124) November 8, 2022

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films, he will be seen next in the thriller Freddy where he plays a dentist named Dr. Freddy Ginwala. The teaser of the film was released on Monday, November 7, and it has generated excitement among the audience to see Aaryan in a new avatar in the film, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2.

In February 2023, Kartik will turn into a Shehzada as his next film with the same title will hit the theatres four days ahead of Valentine's Day. The film is set to clash with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, though there are reports that suggest Karan Johar's film might get postponed.



The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor collaborates with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for the romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023.