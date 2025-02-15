Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu's untitled romantic musical will mark Sreeleela's Bollywood debut.

Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans on Saturday, February 15, when he unveiled the first look of his upcoming film. The Dhamaka actor will romance the South sensation Sreeleela in an intense love story directed by Anurag Basu. The songs of the romantic musical will be composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

The one-minute first look shows Kartik in a rugged look with thick stubble and ruffled hair as he plays the guitar in a concert while smoking a cigarette. Sreeleela, who will make her Bollywood debut with this untitled film, also makes an appearance and is seen hugging Kartik Aaryan at the end of the clip.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela-starrer untitled film is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year. It will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Thama also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



The Anurag Basu directorial has been in the news since it was announced in 2022 that the filmmaker will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3. In 2023, it was rumoured that Triptii Dimri was cast as heroine. But then, the film's title was changed and Triptii was dropped. Now, we know that Sreeleela has taken her place in the film, whose new title will be announced soon.



Kartik Aaryan's previous film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was also released on Diwali 2024. The horror comedy, which was the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, had beaten Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Singham Again at the box office.