Kartik Aaryan to play lead in Kabir Khan’s next film? Here's all you need to know

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor has mesmerized the audience with his charm and though his last movie Shehzada didn’t do well at the box office, the actor’s role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 impressed everyone. The actor is currently shooting for his next film starring Kiara Advani, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, there is another exciting news awaiting the fans.

In a recent event, Filmmaker Kabir Khan who has directed some of the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan, etc, talked about his upcoming film and revealed that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead in the film. The filmmaker said, “It’s a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it’s about an unknown hero, unlike 83 which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you’ll be shocked, that how do we not know this person How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That’s the excitement. I’ll start shooting for the film in May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway. “

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Kashmir shooting for his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role along with Gajraj Rao, Ritu Shivpuri, Supriya Pathak, and others in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The actor was last seen in Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon. The actor also took social media by storm when he announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee. The movie will be released next year on Diwali. Other than this, according to reports, the actor will also be a part of Aashiqui 3 which will be directed by Anurag Basu.

