After announcing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Karan and Kartik will come together with a trilogy which will be co-produced by Mahavir Jain.The comedy series will be directed by Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan may have had an ugly fallout in the past, but now they're making news for their new 'Dostana'. Kartik is headlining Karan's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and now as per the latest reports, he will also star in the 'high concept' comedy-drama trilogy which will be directed by Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

As per Pinkvilla's report, Karan is bankrolling the franchise with producer Mahaveer Jain, and Kartik will be the face of the franchise. The portal quoted a source which confirmed that Karan loved the concept of comedy trilogy, and decided to produce it in no time. "Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script which has the potential to resonate with every section of cinema-going audience,” the source said.

Reportedly the film is under the pre-production stage and the team is making sure to justify its scale and working closely to make it a visual spectacle for moviegoers. The source further quoted, "It’s a lot more than just a comedy, as the team is looking to surprise the audience with the scale and visuals. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in September 2025."

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie was released in cinemas on November 1, and despite the strong competition from Singham Again, the movie performed well, beating the latter in terms of profits. Kartik is currently shooting Anurag Basu's romantic drama with Sreeleela. The movie is said to be the third instalment of Aashiqui. But the official title of the film is not revealed yet. Kartik-Sreeleela film is slated for Diwali 2025 release. Kartik and Karan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for Valentine 2026 release.