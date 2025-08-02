Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks strong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani?

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan reject film saying..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

Kartik Aaryan was slated to attend the Independence Day event on August 15 at Houston, USA, which is organised by the Pakistani national. After facing the heat from FWICE, his team issued a statement.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 10:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'
Kartik Aaryan

TRENDING NOW

Actor Kartik Aaryan has officially denied any involvement in an alleged upcoming Independence Day event in Houston, USA, after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised strong concerns about the show being allegedly linked to a Pakistani-owned entity. Earlier, FWICE sent a letter to the actor urging him to "withdraw" from the event, citing concerns over national interest, especially following the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

However, on Saturday evening, Kartik's team issued a clarification stating that the actor is "not associated with the event" and that he never made an "official announcement" about participating in it. In the statement, the team said, "Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in it. We have contacted the organisers and requested that all promotional materials featuring his name and image be removed."

FWICE, in their letter to the actor, wrote, "As you are well aware, FWICE has issued a directive for all members and stakeholders of the Indian film industry to completely boycott Pakistani artists, technicians, and performers in light of Pakistan's continued involvement in terror attacks against India, including the recent brutal attack in Pahalgam, where innocent Indian civilians and tourists lost their lives. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) has also issued a similar directive that is very much in force and must be followed strictly by all Indian citizens and performers working in public life."

Before the actor's team issued the statement, FWICE President BN Tiwari had also spoken to ANI, explaining their concerns in detail. "The show is scheduled for August 15 in Houston, USA, and Kartik Aaryan was named as the chief celebrity guest. The organiser of the show is a Pakistani national."

"After Operation Sindoor, this is the second such incident. We are doing our best to take a stand of non-cooperation against any artist who supports such events," he added. FWICE General Secretary Ashoke Dubey also mentioned that he tried contacting the actor and his team multiple times but received no response.

"On July 20, when I learned about the show, I texted the contact number we had. But there was no response. I also tried calling, but the call was not picked up. Even today, I sent a letter and the show details to his manager, but got no reply. That's why we decided to send an official letter to him.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out
Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..
Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan reject film saying..
Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'
Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani?
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunker
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaska
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE