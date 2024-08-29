Kartik Aaryan talks about how being an outsider in Bollywood affects his mental health: 'You have to fight to be...'

Kartik Aaryan talks about how he maintains his mental health being an outsider in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as a star in Bollywood with his hits and blockbusters like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others. In a recent interview, he opened up on how being an outsider in the film industry affects his mental health.

In a conversation with GQ, when asked about how he maintains his mental health being an outsider in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan said, "It’s harder to get the opportunities, or your work recognized when you’re not from the industry, and that does end up affecting you. You have to learn everything from scratch, find your own footing and fight to be treated equally. I have, in the past, thought about how different my career would have looked had I received the same sort of treatment as someone who’s always had a foot in the door. It’s taken a lot of introspection and inner work to realize that being an outsider is not a weakness. Everything that I’ve done so far is a product of my own hard work."

The actor also talked about how his fitness regime for Chandu Champion changed him and said, "Everyone keeps telling me that I’ve become so much calmer! And I know for a fact that I’ve become, like, next-level patient. I lead a more healthy and disciplined lifestyle now. Though I do, deservedly, have cheat days."

After impressing everyone with his performance in Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazme, the film also stars Vidya Balan and Tripttii Dimri and is scheduled to release this Diwali. It will clash at the box office with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

