Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kartik Aaryan talks about being called 'monologue guy', says 'no one knew my name'

Kartik Aaryan recounts how, despite making a successful debut with Pyaar ka Punchnama, no one had ever heard of him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan talks about being called 'monologue guy', says 'no one knew my name'
Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the glory of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recounts how, despite making a successful debut with Pyaar ka Punchnama, no one had ever heard of him. The actor claimed that even after working in the business for six to seven years and appearing in successful films, people still referred to him as "the monologue guy."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, “There were times when I didn’t get the proper results for it like earlier, when my film became a hit, people could not recognize me even then and did not know my name,” he added. “So, they used to call me ‘monologue wala ladka or guy.’ They did not know my name for around 6-7 years, when I was already doing films. In fact, there were hit films too.”

He further continued, “Then I used to wonder why is this happening. I am still not coming in the directors’ lists as in ‘I want to do film with this guy.’ So, I used to get such moments a lot but I think I have learnt through those moments and times. And now, things are sorted thankfully and things are happening.”

Currently, Kartik and Kriti Sanon are filming scenes for Rohit Dhawan's upcoming movie Shehzada. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu smash Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani in addition to those films.a

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.