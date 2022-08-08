Kartik Aaryan talks about being called 'monologue guy', says 'no one knew my name'

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the glory of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recounts how, despite making a successful debut with Pyaar ka Punchnama, no one had ever heard of him. The actor claimed that even after working in the business for six to seven years and appearing in successful films, people still referred to him as "the monologue guy."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, “There were times when I didn’t get the proper results for it like earlier, when my film became a hit, people could not recognize me even then and did not know my name,” he added. “So, they used to call me ‘monologue wala ladka or guy.’ They did not know my name for around 6-7 years, when I was already doing films. In fact, there were hit films too.”

He further continued, “Then I used to wonder why is this happening. I am still not coming in the directors’ lists as in ‘I want to do film with this guy.’ So, I used to get such moments a lot but I think I have learnt through those moments and times. And now, things are sorted thankfully and things are happening.”

Currently, Kartik and Kriti Sanon are filming scenes for Rohit Dhawan's upcoming movie Shehzada. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu smash Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani in addition to those films.a