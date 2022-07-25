Kartik Aaryan takes indirect dig at Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, says 'he is popular...'

Credit: Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines when she took an indirect dig at Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan season 7. When host Karan Johar asked her ‘why your ex is your ex’ during the rapid-fire round on the show, she replied ‘because he is everyone’s ex.’

Netizens assumed that Sara was talking about Kartik Aaryan as they were rumoured to be dating. Now, in a recent interview, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan took a jibe at their rapid fire round. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he was asked to mention one thing he is proud about. Kartik said that he is proud of being popular on rapid-fire shows.

READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals how he'd treat his ex if he met her at an awards show, what he'd never do in a relationship

The video went viral in no time. Netizens started commenting on it. One of the social media users wrote, “Diss for Sara i think.” Another said, “Perfect reply.” The third person said, “Spreading rumours shouldnt b in relationship..good ans.”

For the unversed, during her first appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik. They signed Love Aaj Kal shortly after, and dating rumours started to circulate. The pair allegedly split up around the time of the film's release, it was later reported. None of the actors, however, reportedly confirmed the rumours.

Also, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's fans left curious when host Karan Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers.

"I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don’t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she has scandalous 'fake Instagram' account

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn’t.

Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."In no time fans donned the stalker`s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time.

Many fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively. Veer and Shikhar are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.