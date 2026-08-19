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Kartik Aaryan suffers serious injury on Kabir Khan's film set, to undergo surgery: Report

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been injured while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming Kabir Khan film and will undergo surgery before taking a short break to recover.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kartik Aaryan suffers serious injury on Kabir Khan's film set, to undergo surgery: Report
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Kartik Aaryan has suffered an injury while shooting for his upcoming film with director Kabir Khan. The actor reportedly hurt himself while performing a demanding action sequence during the final days of the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan to undergo surgery

According to a report by India Today, Kartik was filming several major action sequences when he sustained the injury. The actor had been undergoing extensive training with action coaches ahead of the shoot.

A source close to the production told India Today, “Kartik has now been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments.”

Following the procedure, Kartik is expected to take a short break before returning to his professional commitments.

Kartik’s next projects

The actor is expected to resume work after his recovery and will continue with his upcoming projects, including Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled film.

Kartik recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He has also turned producer and is collaborating with Kabir Khan again after their work on Chandu Champion.

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