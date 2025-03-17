Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar took hilarious digs at each other while hosting the IIFA Awards 2025.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards were held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur on March 9. The star-studded ceremony was telecast on Zee TV on Sunday, March 16. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, who have joined hands after their Dostana 2 fallout, were seen hosting the awards show.

In one of the segments while hosting the awards, Karan and Kartik were seen in a rap battle. Both of them took several hilarious digs at each other with comments on their flops Shehzada and Kalank to Kartik accusing Karan for nepotism. Well, obviosuly everything was scripted for the celebrity audiences and the viewers.

Duing their rap battle, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, "Tum ho naye student, Main evergreen faculty; Let me introduce you to the real real royalty. Khans and Kapoors are still the OG guys, aaj kal ke hero dekho stealing their franchise", taking a dig at Kartik replacing Akshay Kumar in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Kartik shut him down with his reply, "Franchise chalana bhi bachchon ka khel nahin, Mehnat main karta hoon hota isliye fail nahin. Student Of The Year 2 bhi nahi chali thi bhai, apni mehnat se maine Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hai chalaayi." Karan Johar's production and Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday-starrer Student of the Year 2 had flopped at the box office.

Kartik and Karan ended their rap battle with promoting their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic drama will be released in 2026 and will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik on the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023. The leading lady of the film hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Kartik ended up winning Best Actor at the IIFA Awards 2025 for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kill, produced by Johar, was another major winner as it took home 5 awards for Best Villain to Raghav Juyal, Best Male Debut to Lakshya, and others. Laapataa Ladies sweeped the ceremony with 10 major wins inclduing Best Picture, Best Director to Kiran Rao, and others.