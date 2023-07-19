Headlines

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

Barbie, Oppenheimer scams can steal all your money and personal data, warning issued

This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

Explained: Can India qualify for FIFA World Cup, La Liga? Criteria to be met by Sunil Chhetri's football team

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These 6 contestants including wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia nominated for eviction this week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

Barbie, Oppenheimer scams can steal all your money and personal data, warning issued

This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

AI reimagines Sholay if it was made in Hollywood

Strong bones: 7 superfoods for calcium deficiency

10 Christopher Nolan’s film to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Shehzad Poonawalla labels Rahul Gandhi as ‘ignorant’ person; hits out at him over ‘defamation case’ remark

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

DNA: RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; exchange is available in Banks till September 30

Woman gets hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace: Report

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Kartik Aarya shot an underwater sequence for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion which is a sports biopic. If reports are to be believed, the actor has shot an underwater sequence in 102-degree fever for the film.

According to reports in ETimes, a source revealed the key efforts of Kartik Aaryan while shooting for Chandu Champion to the entertainment portal. The source said, “Kartik's flight to London had to be postponed for one day because he fell sick. He was running a high fever, but he still flew to London because the shooting schedule was critical.” 

The source further added, “The production schedule in London was very important because the location bookings could not be rescheduled. Kartik realized the importance of starting the shoot on time. He shot for the underwater sequences and other challenging scenes while still having fever more than 101 degrees. Kabir was impressed with his actor's dedication.” 

Last week, Etimes also reported that Kartik Aaryan has undergone a significant physical transformation to play an athlete on screen.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. According to reports Shraddha Kapoor has signed to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the sport biopic. The film is currently in the production phase and is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024. 

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha wherein he was seen romancing Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the musical romantic drama garnered positive reviews from the audience and emerged as a hit. Other than Chandy Champion, the actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline wherein he will be reprising the role of Rooh Baba. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

Read Kartik Aaryan gets India's first McLaren GT as gift from Bhushan Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Khairiyat: Sunny Deol sobs, gets nostalgic reading son’s letter in Gadar 2’s soulful melody

PUBG love story: Will Seema Haider be deported to Pakistan? India-Pak romance increase terror threats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE