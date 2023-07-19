Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Kartik Aarya shot an underwater sequence for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion which is a sports biopic. If reports are to be believed, the actor has shot an underwater sequence in 102-degree fever for the film.

According to reports in ETimes, a source revealed the key efforts of Kartik Aaryan while shooting for Chandu Champion to the entertainment portal. The source said, “Kartik's flight to London had to be postponed for one day because he fell sick. He was running a high fever, but he still flew to London because the shooting schedule was critical.”

The source further added, “The production schedule in London was very important because the location bookings could not be rescheduled. Kartik realized the importance of starting the shoot on time. He shot for the underwater sequences and other challenging scenes while still having fever more than 101 degrees. Kabir was impressed with his actor's dedication.”

Last week, Etimes also reported that Kartik Aaryan has undergone a significant physical transformation to play an athlete on screen.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. According to reports Shraddha Kapoor has signed to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the sport biopic. The film is currently in the production phase and is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha wherein he was seen romancing Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the musical romantic drama garnered positive reviews from the audience and emerged as a hit. Other than Chandy Champion, the actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline wherein he will be reprising the role of Rooh Baba. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

