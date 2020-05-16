Kartik Aaryan shaves off his beard, shares news with quirky video

Days after seeing Kartik Aaryan in the heavy bearded look, the actor has gone back to his stubble look. Kartik shared a video blaming his mother for his beard being gone, and claimed 'Mummy khel gayi'.

In the video Kartik is seen obeying his mother who asks for things. He is seen passing on plants and her saree. Next his mother is heard saying she wants 'gaadi' (car), but Kartik is seen in the stubble look, giving her the beard. She then corrects him and says she asked for 'gaadi', after which Kartik makes a devastated face.

Watch the video here:

During the lockdown, Kartik has been treating his fans with a chat show called 'Koki Poochega'. On the show, which airs on YouTube and Instagram, Kartik interviews people who have closely dealt with coronavirus, trying to understand the pandemic better.

Kartik, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan, is gearing up for two movie releases - 'Dostana 2' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani. The latest reports also suggest that the actor's superhit film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' might get a sequel.