Kartik Aaryan shared a cry incident that took place on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan won everyone's hearts when he played Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, where he helped a spirit find peace. Now the actor has returned with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, dealing with not one, but two Manjulikas— played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

But Kartik recently revealed that, apart from the two Manjulikas, he had another ghostly encounter while shooting in Kolkata and shared some spooky details about it. This weekend, Kartik Aaryan promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on The Kapil Sharma Show with Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Anees Bazmee.

While the episode was fun, a spooky story was shared later in a "Bacha Hua Content" video by Kapil Sharma. Kartik revealed that during a shoot in a Kolkata graveyard, an assistant showed them a Ghost Finder app. He joked about it but admitted the experience left him a bit scared.

Kartik waved the phone around to see if there were any ghosts nearby, and surprisingly, the app detected a spirit near the grave of a deceased person named Thomas. Interestingly, this was the exact spot where Kartik was supposed to shot.

He said, "Toh woh actual mein hua tha uss app mein. Ab pata nahi woh mere saath prank khel raha tha ya kya tha, lekin maine fir mark change karaya tha Anees sir se ki please mere ko woh Thomas ke grave ke paas mat khada karo. Martin ke paas bhej do!"

In its first four days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had earned Rs 124 crore net in India and grossed Rs 187.75 crore respectively. On its fifth day, as per the early estimates from Sacnilk, the film added Rs 13 crore to its net domestic collections and thus, the movie has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. But, the horror comedy has been seeing decline in its collections in the weekdays and will have to stay strong in its second weekend to earn over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.