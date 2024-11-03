Kartik Aaryan’s new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has hit the screens and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. He shared a story from the film’s shooting days on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The stars and director of the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appeared on popular Netflix chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their project, and shared interesting stories related to the film. Film’s male lead Kartik Aaryan also shared one story from the film’s shooting days and it immediately caught everyone’s attention.

The star-cast—Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri and Rajpal Yadav—along with the director Anees Bazmi were sharing their experiences about paranormal and if they ever felt anything disturbing on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After Anees Bazmi narrated a spooky story about how he imagined a cat at times, Kartik narrated another incident when he felt somebody was behind him.

He started when Tripti reminded him that something unusual had happened on the set. To which, Kartik replied, “One day we were shooting inside a ‘haveli’, it was dark and the atmosphere was also frightening. Suddenly, just before taking a shot, we were chatting and I felt somebody scratched me from behind.”

Tripti chimed in, “I thought he is improvising.”

Kartik said, “She thought I am acting but I told her I have actually felt somebody has scratched me. But there was no one.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the franchise which started in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film returned with its second part, in which Kartik replaced Akshay, in 2022. Now, the third part is making heads turn at the ticket window.

