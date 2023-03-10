Kartik Aaryan says Satish Kaushik was the 'best landlord' he had during his struggling days as he remembers late actor

Kartik Aaryan-Satish Kaushik/File photos

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday, March 9. Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and multiple other celebrities poured in their tributes for the late actor on social media.

Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that Satish Kaushik was 'the best landlord' he had during his initial days in Mumbai. Sharing a photo of the late actor, Kartik wrote, "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir", and added a folded hands emoji.





Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rakhi Sawant, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Rakesh Roshan, and Shehnaaz Gill among others reached Satish Kaushik's home in Mumbai for the deceased actor's funeral and last rites on Thursday evening.

The late actor will be remembered for his iconic comedic roles such as Calendar in Mr. India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Ashok in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan, Chanda Mama in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, and Kunjbihari Lal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and their 10-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik. Satish had married Shashi in 1985 and their son Shanu Kaushik passed away at the age of just two years in 1996. The couple had a daughter named Vashika Kaushik through a surrogate mother in 2012.



