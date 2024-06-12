Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan opens up on the baggage of being an outsider in Bollywood and why fear and anxiety are actors' constant companions

The term outsider has stayed with Kartik throughout his journey in Bollywood. It is not a derogatory term, mind you. It denotes his status as unconnected to any film family, having made a name for himself all by himself. But even at the peak of his career today, Kartik says that as an outsider, his anxiety hasn’t left him. In a candid conversation with DNA, the actor speaks about this fear and when will it go away.

Many actors have said that outsiders in Bollywood are always on the edge, with a fear to prove themselves in all their films. Kartik agrees with it, “You always feel the same. When you are from the outside, that fear remains, and it never goes away. You don’t get those extra opportunities. You have to make sure that this is my last film and I have to give my 200% here. If anything goes wrong in this, you’re gone.”

And when does Kartik feel that fear will go away? The actor replies, “That thought always remains. That was in the beginning, and is there now, and maybe will remain in the future too. I don’t think that thought will go away. I have now spent enough time in the industry and done enough films but it doesn’t leave you.”

The actor clarifies that he does not hold anything against the so-called ‘insiders’, actors from film families. “It’s not someone’s fault that he or she is born to a family that belongs to films,” he says, adding, “But that happens in this industry. If someone from my family makes a film, I can approach them. It’s not a wrong thing to do that. But those opportunities go sometimes and you have to make your own way.”

But having made a name for himself now in his 13-year-journey in Bollywood, Kartik says that being the proverbial outsider has made his achievements sweeter. “That is also the fun of it. Whatever I have achieved, I have on my own. Nobody can take that away from me. Whatever films I am doing, I am doing on my gut feel. It’s not like someone did a favour to me or I did a favour for someone. I can face the mirror and I say whatever I am doing, it’s with the correct path. That is very important for me,” sums up the actor.

Kartik is currently awaiting the release of his next film Chandu Champion, a biopic of war hero-turned-Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Palak Lalwani. The Kabir Khan directorial releases in theatres on June 14.

