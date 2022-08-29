Kartik Aaryan says no to Pan Masala endorsement deal worth Rs 9 crore: Report

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who won millions of hearts with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is in the news as he has turned down the Pan Masala endorsement deal worth Rs 9 crore. As soon as this news circulated, netzines started praising the actor.

As per Bollywood Hungama report, one being checked with a prominent ad guru, he said, “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who is the former chairperson of the censor board, praised the actor and said, “Paan masala is killing people. Being encouraged to take gutka and paan masala by Bollywood role models is definitely damaging to the nation’s health. Law forbids the CBFC from granting certification to paan masala and alcohol ads. Therefore, the ads for these products being broadcast are illegal. Actors who are part of such ads should know they’re participating in an illegal activity.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan had wrapped a schedule in Haryana and is currently shooting for another schedule of Shehzada in Mumbai. This will be the first time Kartik will be seen performing action in a film and fans are excited to watch this new avatar of the star.

Apart from that, his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting 260 crores worldwide, the actor managed to have the biggest opening of the year.

On the work front, Kartik has films like Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's untitled next in his kitty.